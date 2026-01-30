NIH Record Ceases Publication

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The final issue of the NIH Record was published on Jan. 30, 2026.

For more than 76 years, this newsletter published every two weeks, expounding on research advances, charting NIH’s progress and highlighting the agency’s extraordinary staff. It has served as an ongoing time capsule.

For the NIH Record’s staff, it has been an honor to inform and captivate NIH’ers and the public for all of these years. Thank you for reading our stories.

Be on the lookout for a new internal monthly newsletter, the NIH Catalyst+, that will merge elements of the NIH Catalyst, the NIH Record and Clinical Center News. For public NIH news and updates, visit www.nih.gov.